CA Legislative Black Caucus endorses Contra Costa DA Becton as next state Attorney General

To replace Xavier Becerra who was nominated as HHS Secretary in Biden Administration

Sacramento – The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) announced, today that it unanimously endorses and supports Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton to serve as the next Attorney General of California. If appointed by Gov. Newsom, she would replace Attorney General Xavier Becerra who was nominated by President Joe Biden to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will step down from his position creating the vacancy.

The CLBC issued the following statement about their endorsement:

“District Attorney Becton is a well-respected jurist and litigator with an exceptional statewide and national reputation among her colleagues, California’s law enforcement, and social justice communities. She is an experienced executive leader of large organizations, a strong supporter of progressive policies aligned with CLBC priorities, and has a track record of working with California’s diverse communities. In addition to her demeanor as a fighter for the people, District Attorney Becton has profound and abiding integrity. These unique qualities and experiences make her the best candidate for appointment as our state’s next Attorney General.

Diversity in our leaders is core to who we are in California. District Attorney Becton is the only African American woman serving as district attorney in the state of California, and we would all benefit from her variety in experience and perspective. Given her experiences, education and collegial connections, as well as her track record supporting progressive policies, District Attorney Becton is the transformative candidate for these turbulent times.

Without hesitation and with our highest recommendation, we respectfully urge Governor Gavin Newsom to appoint Diana Becton to serve as the next Attorney General of California.”

Appointments of statewide officers require approval by vote of the California Legislature.



Share this:



CALegBlackCaucus logo & DA Becton

