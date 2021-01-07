Antioch SWAT arrest two for illegal gun manufacturing early Thursday morning

By Acting Sergeant Loren Bledsoe, Antioch Police Department

Today, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at approximately 6:30 AM, members of the Antioch Police SWAT team assisted the APD Gang Unit in executing a search warrant at a residence located in the 1600 Block of Cavallo Road in Antioch.

The search was part of an ongoing firearms manufacturing investigation that was initiated by the APD Gang Unit. As result of the search, detectives located several high-powered rifle parts and frames, high-capacity magazines as well as evidence of illegal firearms manufacturing and sales. This led to the arrest of two individuals at the scene, 18-year-old and 46-year-old Antioch residents, who will not be named at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quamaine Murphy at (925) 779-6937 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Illegal gun parts APD 01-07-21

