The following Antioch Unified School District 2021 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art & Essay Award recipients presented their works during the online event, held Monday afternoon.

Elementary – Art

1st Place: Calli West, 5th Grade Belshaw Elementary

2nd Place: Bryce West, 3rd Grade Belshaw Elementary

Middle School – Art

1st Place: A’nyja Morton, 8th Grade Orchard Park School

2nd Place: Blake West, 7th Grade Park Middle School

3rd Place Tie: Kylie Wisely, 8th Grade Holy Rosary

Natalia Cortez, 7th Grade Orchard Park School

Middle School – Essay

1st Place: A’nyja Morton, 8th Grade Orchard Park School

2nd Place: Ke’Ona Jones, 8th Grade Black Diamond Middle School

3rd Place: Lily Bastedo, 8th Grade Black Diamond Middle School

High School -Art

1st Place: Daxibel Oliveras, 10th Grade Deer Valley High School

2nd Place: Juliana Medina, 9th Grade Deer Valley High School

3rd Place: Eduardo Artiga Sanchez, 9th Grade Dozier Libby Medical High School

High School – Essay

1st Place: Olumese Oaiya, 12th Grade Deer Valley High School

2nd Place: Dennis Gavrilenko, 12th Grade Deer Valley High School

3rd Place: Ieshia Perez, 12th Grade Dozier Libby Medical High School

Reggie Moore Memorial Family Community Service Award

1st Place: A’nyja Morton, Orchard Park School

2nd Place: Olumese Oaiya, Deer Valley High School

3rd Place: Ke’Ona Jones, Black Diamond Middle School

4th Place Tie: Ieshia Perez, Dozier Libby Medical High School

Dennis Gavrilenko, Deer Valley High School

Honorable Mention:

Jeremiah Shirden-Bean, Antioch High School

Cristina Craven, Dozier Libby Medical High School

Nicole Orozco, Deer Valley High School

Robyn Page, Deer Valley High School



A’nyja Morton 8th Grade MLK

