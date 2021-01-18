«
Antioch school district announces 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art & Essay Award winners

The following Antioch Unified School District 2021 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art & Essay Award recipients presented their works during the online event, held Monday afternoon.

Elementary – Art

1st Place: Calli West, 5th Grade Belshaw Elementary

2nd Place: Bryce West, 3rd Grade Belshaw Elementary

Middle School – Art

1st Place: A’nyja Morton, 8th Grade Orchard Park School

2nd Place: Blake West, 7th Grade Park Middle School

3rd Place Tie: Kylie Wisely, 8th Grade Holy Rosary

Natalia Cortez, 7th Grade Orchard Park School

Middle School – Essay

1st Place: A’nyja Morton, 8th Grade   Orchard Park School

2nd Place: Ke’Ona Jones, 8th Grade   Black Diamond Middle School

3rd Place: Lily Bastedo, 8th Grade   Black Diamond Middle School

High School -Art

1st Place: Daxibel Oliveras, 10th Grade Deer Valley High School

2nd Place: Juliana Medina, 9th Grade Deer Valley High School

3rd Place: Eduardo Artiga Sanchez, 9th Grade Dozier Libby Medical High School

High School – Essay

1st Place: Olumese Oaiya, 12th Grade Deer Valley High School

2nd Place: Dennis Gavrilenko, 12th Grade Deer Valley High School

3rd Place: Ieshia Perez,  12th Grade Dozier Libby Medical High School

Artwork by A’nyja Morton, 8th grader at Orchard Park School winner of the Reggie Moore Memorial Family Community Service. Video screenshot.

Reggie Moore Memorial Family Community Service Award

1st Place: A’nyja Morton, Orchard Park School

2nd Place: Olumese Oaiya, Deer Valley High School

3rd Place: Ke’Ona Jones, Black Diamond Middle School

4th Place Tie: Ieshia Perez, Dozier Libby Medical High School

Dennis Gavrilenko, Deer Valley High School

Honorable Mention:

Jeremiah Shirden-Bean, Antioch High School

Cristina Craven, Dozier Libby Medical High School

Nicole Orozco, Deer Valley High School

Robyn Page, Deer Valley High School

 

