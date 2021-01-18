Antioch school district announces 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art & Essay Award winners
The following Antioch Unified School District 2021 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art & Essay Award recipients presented their works during the online event, held Monday afternoon.
Elementary – Art
1st Place: Calli West, 5th Grade Belshaw Elementary
2nd Place: Bryce West, 3rd Grade Belshaw Elementary
Middle School – Art
1st Place: A’nyja Morton, 8th Grade Orchard Park School
2nd Place: Blake West, 7th Grade Park Middle School
3rd Place Tie: Kylie Wisely, 8th Grade Holy Rosary
Natalia Cortez, 7th Grade Orchard Park School
Middle School – Essay
1st Place: A’nyja Morton, 8th Grade Orchard Park School
2nd Place: Ke’Ona Jones, 8th Grade Black Diamond Middle School
3rd Place: Lily Bastedo, 8th Grade Black Diamond Middle School
High School -Art
1st Place: Daxibel Oliveras, 10th Grade Deer Valley High School
2nd Place: Juliana Medina, 9th Grade Deer Valley High School
3rd Place: Eduardo Artiga Sanchez, 9th Grade Dozier Libby Medical High School
High School – Essay
1st Place: Olumese Oaiya, 12th Grade Deer Valley High School
2nd Place: Dennis Gavrilenko, 12th Grade Deer Valley High School
3rd Place: Ieshia Perez, 12th Grade Dozier Libby Medical High School
Reggie Moore Memorial Family Community Service Award
1st Place: A’nyja Morton, Orchard Park School
2nd Place: Olumese Oaiya, Deer Valley High School
3rd Place: Ke’Ona Jones, Black Diamond Middle School
4th Place Tie: Ieshia Perez, Dozier Libby Medical High School
Dennis Gavrilenko, Deer Valley High School
Honorable Mention:
Jeremiah Shirden-Bean, Antioch High School
Cristina Craven, Dozier Libby Medical High School
Nicole Orozco, Deer Valley High School
Robyn Page, Deer Valley High School
