By Allen Payton

The Antioch School Board will hold a special Work Study Session, labeled a “Governance Workshop” next Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The board members will have a discussion and obtain information on the following topics:

Roles and Responsibilities

Board of Education and Board Members

Board’s work: vision/direction, superintendent, accountability, policy, and advocacy/community voice

Process for setting direction

Accountability calendar

Process for studying and setting policy

Community Voice – being accessible; building confidence in process

Working Together/Communication Protocols

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel.



