Antioch School Board to hold special “Governance Workshop” meeting Jan. 20
By Allen Payton
The Antioch School Board will hold a special Work Study Session, labeled a “Governance Workshop” next Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The board members will have a discussion and obtain information on the following topics:
Roles and Responsibilities
- Board of Education and Board Members
- Board’s work: vision/direction, superintendent, accountability, policy, and advocacy/community voice
- Process for setting direction
- Accountability calendar
- Process for studying and setting policy
- Community Voice – being accessible; building confidence in process
Working Together/Communication Protocols
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel.