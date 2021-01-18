«

Antioch School Board to hold special “Governance Workshop” meeting Jan. 20

By Allen Payton

The Antioch School Board will hold a special Work Study Session, labeled a “Governance Workshop” next Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The board members will have a discussion and obtain information on the following topics:

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Board of Education and Board Members
  • Board’s work: vision/direction, superintendent, accountability, policy, and advocacy/community voice
  • Process for setting direction
  • Accountability calendar
  • Process for studying and setting policy
  • Community Voice – being accessible; building confidence in process

Working Together/Communication Protocols

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel.

