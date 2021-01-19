Speakers include Antioch resident Iris Archuleta

In 2021, fifty-three years will have passed since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. That sobering reminder will serve as a backdrop to Contra Costa County’s 43rd Annual Commemoration of Dr. King’s life and legacy. The Board of Supervisors welcomes the public to watch a virtual community celebration on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 11 am.

“Contra Costa County welcomes the public to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and help us honor a Humanitarian and Student Humanitarian of the Year. These honorees serve the residents of Contra Costa with dedication and heart. Together, we will commemorate Dr. King and commit to continuing our work together to address issues of racial injustice and inequality in our communities,” said Board Chair, Supervisor Diane Burgis.

The theme of the event is “Silence is Not an Option.” Countywide recognition will be given to the Adult Humanitarian of the Year, Velma Wilson from Antioch, and the Student Humanitarian of the Year, Kimyatta Newby, a recent graduate of Middle College High School in San Pablo. Their stories of leadership, advocacy, and service have impacted Contra Costa County, its residents and communities, and reflect the spirit of Dr. King’s work and achievements.

This is the second year in a row that an Antioch resident was honored with the adult award. Last year, now-Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker was the recipient. In addition, former Antioch School Board Trustee Walter Ruehlig was honored with the award in 2004.

The celebration will feature the voices of inspirational speakers from the community, including Mike Anderson, former Mayor of Lafayette, Iris Archuleta, Co-founder Emerald HPC International in Antioch, Merl Craft, Mayor of Pittsburg, Reverend Phillip Lawson, retired pastor and civil rights activist, and Shanelle Scales-Preston, Pittsburg City Council Member. The program also includes entertainment from the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts.

The public can watch the virtual live-stream at http://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6086 or www.contracostatv.org. The celebration will also be broadcast live on Contra Costa Television (CCTV) channels, Comcast Cable 27, ATT/U-Verse 99, and WAVE 32. To learn more about the Dr. King Ceremony and past ceremonies, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/5307 in the Community section of Contra Costa County’s website.

