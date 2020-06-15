Antioch protest leader, 2017 Youth of the Year arrested for felony arson near Antioch Police station, out on $50K bail

“arrested on a $50,000 warrant…for an arson case that took place right behind the police department” – Antioch Police Corporal Josh Evans

By Allen Payton

Posts on Facebook and Twitter, Friday night shortly after 9:00 p.m., by the East Bay Resistance, of which 20-year-old Antioch protester and 2017 Antioch Youth of the Year, Shagoofa Khan is on the board of directors, claimed she was arrested “by Antioch Police Department in Lafayette” for “Felony Arson and her bail is set to $50K” and that they needed $5,000 to bail her out.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department website, Khan was arrested at 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning in Lafayette by Antioch Police on a warrant.

That was later confirmed by Antioch Police Corporal Josh Evans who said Khan “was arrested on a $50,000 warrant related to an arson case that we are actively working. I can’t give you any information about the investigation, itself. But just confirming she was arrested by our officers…out of Lafayette on an active arrest warrant for an arson case that took place right behind the police department.”

As of Saturday morning, Khan had been bailed out of county jail.

She has been one of the organizers and leading participants in several protests in Antioch, last year and this year, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for the firing of specific Antioch Police Officers she has referred to as “killer cops”. In addition, she was seen participating in area other protests, including one in Brentwood, last year, near the home of a man who had hung an effigy of former Vice President Joe Biden in effigy, outside his house. (See related article)

On Khan’s LinkedIn page she wrote about herself, “I am someone who is very passionate about public service. For me public servitude is about serving everyone and anyone to the best of my ability & making sure that everyone’s voices are heard. If there is anything I can do to help out within my community, I will always make sure to step up to help in any way possible. There is a dire need for community engagement and my personal goal everyday is to get people involved!

One thing I know I want to do when I’m older is to be a public servant and to work for the betterment of the community, city, state, country, and soon hopefully the world! I don’t know how I’m going to start but by making small changes in my community is definitely a great way to start.”

According to her Facebook page, Khan currently lives in Berkeley where she’s attending U.C. Berkeley. In addition, she has been active in student government at Los Medanos College and in Democrat Party politics. Khan is a 2018 graduate of Dozier-Libbey Medical High School in Antioch, ran unsuccessfully for the Antioch School Board, later that year, and was honored as a 2017 Youth of the Year by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce at their annual awards banquet. (See related article).

An effort to reach her for comment was unsuccessful prior to publication. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Shagoofa Khan with bullhorn at protest FB 6-15-20





Shagoofa Khan LinkedIn





Shagoofa Khan CCCSheriff In Custody Locator 1-15-21





East Bay Resistance FB post 905PM





Shagoofa Khan bonded out 1-16-21

