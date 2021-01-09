«
Antioch Police seek help identifying family members involved in suspicious circumstance

By Antioch Police Department

The Antioch Police Department is following up on reports of a suspicious circumstance that took place on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 shortly after 4:00 pm. Residents in the area of Willow Avenue in Antioch called 9-1-1 to report a possible fight that resulted in a subject being forced into a car. Through further investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage that depicted what looks more like a family dispute involving a defiant male juvenile. An extensive search for the involved parties was conducted which met with negative results.

Based on the footage, the involved vehicles appear to be a 2019/2020 Toyota Rav4 and a 2019/2020 Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6884.

