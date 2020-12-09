Winners of Antioch School Board elections to be sworn in Friday, next Tuesday

By Allen Payton

The winners in the races for Antioch School Board, Antonio Hernandez in Area 1 will be taking his oath of office this Friday and Dr. Clyde Lewis, Jr. in Area 3 will be taking his oath of office next week.

When asked when and where he will be sworn in, and by whom, Hernandez responded, “I’ll be taking the oath of office on Friday, December 11th, during the same ceremony where many of the city officials are participating.” That will be ceremonial, as all of the city officials were sworn in on Tuesday.

“Mayor Lamar Thorpe will be swearing me in,” Hernandez added.

“There will also be a ceremonial oath of office during the next School Board Meeting on the 16th. Mayor Lamar Thorpe will be administering the Oath during that time as well,” he added.

Lewis will be sworn in at the school district’s offices on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9:00 a.m. by Superintendent Stephanie Anello.

“Both Clyde and Antonio will have a ceremonial swearing in at their first Board Meeting on December 16th,” she shared, reiterating Hernandez’ comment.

The list of people authorized under California Education Code section 60 to administer the official Oath are as follows:

“The Superintendent of Public Instruction, Deputy and Assistant Superintendents of Public Instruction, secretary of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, members of the Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges, the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges, county superintendents of schools, school trustees, members of boards of education, secretaries and assistant secretaries of boards of education, city superintendents of schools, district superintendents of schools, assistant superintendents of schools, deputy superintendents of schools, principals of schools, and every other officer charged with the performance of duties under the provisions of this code may administer and certify oaths relating to officers or official matters concerning public schools.”



Antonio Hernandez & Dr Clyde Lewis

