Thank you for your continued support of Rotary Club of the Delta-Antioch and please join us for the 5th Annual Night of Giving. In these strange times, we continue to provide for our community as best we can.

Our virtual event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11 using the link below. In the meantime, please go online to order your individual tickets and register for the event. The event should last approximately 60 minutes.

If you are ordering food for the event (pick-up only at Lone Tree Golf Course), meals must be ordered by Wednesday morning at 8:00am.

Those that have sponsored tables, please contact Cathy Brannon at 5brannons@gmail.com and let her know your choice.

Silent Auction items are available and will close at 6:30 on Friday. We have some pretty awesome things. Thank you to all for making it happen.

To visit the silent auction, registration and meal ordering portal for the Rotary and Kiwanis Night of Giving to support Antioch, click here.



Share this:



night-of-giving 2020

