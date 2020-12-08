As part of his commitment to transparency around the construction of the new veterans’ healthcare facility, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) will host a virtual veterans town hall to update the community on the progress of the project and to discuss the pressing issues facing our nation’s veterans.

On Thursday, December 10th, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, Congressman McNerney will be joined by representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to take questions and listen to concerns from constituents.

Join Online:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88948595816?pwd=SGZzOS9EUXZnWUU4ZkNza3ZaUWNtdz09

Passcode: 148324

Join by Phone:

(312) 626-6799

Webinar ID: 889 4859 5816

Passcode: 148324

Additionally, constituents can submit a question in advance of the event here.

Since coming to Congress, Congressman McNerney has led the efforts for the development of the French Camp facility – from working with federal and local officials on selection of the building site to securing the funding for construction. He has pushed to expedite the project, sending several letters to authorities, meeting regularly with VA and Corps officials, and urging that ongoing correspondence and updates be made available to his office and the public. This project hit a major milestone in November of 2019 when Congressman McNerney attended the groundbreaking ceremony of this facility.



