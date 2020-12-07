An event to connect constituents with free skills-training programs

By Nikki Cannon, Communications Director

As COVID-19 has changed many aspects of Americans lives, including career trajectories and prospects, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) has announced a collaborative event with the software company Salesforce to help his constituents learn in-demand skills and expand employment opportunities.

The workshop, entitled Skill Up for the Future with Trailhead, will take place on Wednesday, December 9th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, using the Salesforce learning platform, Trailhead.

Join Online:

https://trailhead.salesforce.com/live/broadcasts/a2r3k000001n2SR/trailhead-tour-stockton



McNerney & Salesforce logo

