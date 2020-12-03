Newsom: more restrictions for Bay Area counties in December based on hospital ICU bed availability

Hair salons, barber shops, personal services, bars, wineries will be closed temporarily

All non-essential travel temporarily restricted statewide

By Allen Payton

Governor Gavin Newsom announced, during a press conference, Thursday a more restrictive Stay-At-Home order on a regional basis in the state based on hospital intensive care unit (ICU) bed space when it falls below 15 percent. In the nine Bay Area counties, including Contra Costa, the new restrictions are expected in mid-to-late December. The restrictions in the other four regions, Northern California, Greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, are expected to go into effect sooner.

Regions where the ICU capacity falls below 15% will be placed into this Stay-At-Home order for three weeks.

Newsom said “California is pulling an emergency break” and his order directs Californians to “stop gathering with those outside your household” and “Keep it outside and keep your mask on.”

Sectors that will be temporarily closed when a region is placed into the Stay-At-Home include bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons and barber shops. Sectors that will remain open include schools that have received a waiver, critical infrastructure, retail (20% capacity to reduce exposure), and restaurants for take-out and delivery.

All non-essential travel is temporarily restricted statewide, as well, Newsom said.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said. “If we don’t act now, we will continue to see a death rate climb.”

However, the governor encouraged residents to get outdoors and exercise to offset “the mental distress we’re under.”

“This is not a permanent state,” Newsom said to reassure residents. “We had predicted the final surge in the pandemic. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We are a few months away from truly seeing real progress with the vaccine. We do not anticipate having to do this, once again. But we really all need to step up…and we need to do everything we can to stem the tide, to bend the curve, to give us the time…to get those vaccines in the hands of all Californians across the state.”



Pulling an Emergency Break





Outdoor activities





Newsom Regional Map screenshot

