Antioch’s Brighter Beginnings, Opportunity Junction and school district among recipients

Grants increase access to health care, improve economic security and address mental health and wellness

By Kerri Leedy, PR and Media Relations Manager, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 – To address the health needs of the community, Kaiser Permanente in the Diablo Area has awarded $1.1 million in grants focused on increasing access to health care and coverage, improving economic security and addressing mental health and wellness.

The Kaiser Permanente funding to 28 non-profit organizations will help low-income, at-risk communities in Central and East Contra Costa County, and the Tri-Valley area of Alameda County. The Antioch Unified School District, as well as Brighter Beginnings and Opportunity Junction, both located in Antioch, were among the recipients of the grants.

The 28 grants are aligned with Kaiser Permanente’s mission of improving the health of our members and the communities we serve. Kaiser Permanente recognizes that many factors impact health including social, economic and environmental conditions in the community. Through support of local non-profit organizations, Kaiser Permanente is working toward improving health for all.

“Our communities are facing significant and unprecedented challenges,” said Marty Ardron, Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Diablo Service Area. “These organizations are committed to helping by providing vital health and mental health care, housing, and food assistance. We are proud to support them.”

The following nonprofit organizations received support from Kaiser Permanente:

Increasing Access to Care:

Axis Community Health Supporting Complex Patients with Case Management Services Brighter Beginnings Increasing Access to Healthcare in Antioch Contra Costa County COVID-19 Ambassadors Project District Council Contra Costa County Society of St. Vincent de Paul RotaCare Pittsburg Free Medical Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul La Clinica de La Raza, Inc. Connecting Families to Health Care Planned Parenthood: Shasta Diablo Inc., DBA Planned Parenthood Northern California (PPNC) Promotores: Increasing Access to Health Care RotaCare Bay Area Provision of Healthcare to Contra Costa County’s Uninsured Population

Improving Economic Security:

Alameda County Community Food Bank Farm Fresh Produce Program Contra Costa Crisis Center Thrive Local Contra Costa: Follow up services for homeless 211 callers Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Food Distribution in Contra Costa County FRESH APPROACH Access to Nutritious Foods in East Contra Costa County Hope Solutions (formerly Contra Costa Interfaith Transitional Housing, Inc.) Key steps: Path to Permanent Housing and Healing Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa Nourishing Lives Through Food Monument Crisis Center Ingredients for a Healthy 2020-21 Open Heart Kitchen of Livermore Inc Hot Meals Program Opportunity Junction, Inc. Administrative Careers Training to Improve Economic Security for Low Income Adults SHELTER, Inc. Supporting the Behavioral Health of Homeless Families Trinity Center Walnut Creek Youth Wellness Advocacy

Addressing Mental Health and Wellness:

Family Justice Center of Contra Costa Thrive Local Contra Costa Antioch Unified School District Mental Health & Wellness Initiative Counseling Options & Parent Education, (C.O.P.E.) Road to Recovery Fred Finch Youth Center Contra Costa County School Based Services Lincoln Trauma-Informed Care Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Parent Outreach Coordinator Mindful Life Project Countering ACE’s with Innovative Mindfulness Programming in East Contra Costa County Monument Impact Mentes Positivas En Acción Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa Educating the ARC of ACEs within out LGBTQ+ Communities through and Intersectional Lens Rubicon Programs Inc. Wellness, Work, and Mobility

