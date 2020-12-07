«
Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito’s IL TEMPO program on KQED tonight at 9:30 p.m.

Prior to the stay-at-home order issued by the governor, earlier this year, Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito was supposed to perform live at Antioch’s historic, El Campanil Theatre. Instead, as you stay at home, again this time, you can watch one of his concerts, tonight on PBS’s KQED SF channel 9, tonight at 9:30 p.m.

Pasquale takes the audience on a musical journey from Teatro Politeama in Naples, Italy sharing songs and stories that have influenced his life and music career.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support KQED and take home one of many gifts including the full DVD and Double CD of the IL Tempo program. If you donate at any level of support, you will also get VIP access to Pasquale’s Valentine Virtual Concert on February 14, 2021. Click HERE to watch the show live streamed at 9:30 p.m.

