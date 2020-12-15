Hernandez, Lewis take their oaths of office as new Antioch School Board trustees

But Hernandez’s probably requires a do over

By Allen Payton

On Friday, Dec. 11 during an online ceremony, Antonio Hernandez too his oath of office administered by Mayor Lamar Thorpe, to become a new Antioch School Board Trustee representing Area 1. (See Facebook video, beginning at 1:04:30) On Tuesday morning, December 15, in front of the Antioch School District offices and sign, Dr. Clyde Lewis took his oath, administered by Superintendent Stephanie Anello.

Following his oath, Hernandez said, “I’m so excited to be here and so excited the voters have given me this opportunity. I could not have imagined this is where I would be, today.” He then thanked his family who helped his campaign, as well as his campaign manager.

After the brief ceremony on Tuesday, Lewis said, “I want to thank the citizens of Antioch for electing me and I look forward to serving and supporting the students and community of Antioch in reaching it’s potential.”

One hiccup in the process is, according to former Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen who explained the need for last Tuesday afternoon’s oaths of office by the seven city officials, oaths of office must be done in person. In addition, Government Code Title 1, Division 4, Chapter 2, Article 4, Section 1362 reads “the oath may be taken before any officer authorized to administer oaths.” The question is the definition of “before” and if that requires in-person.

Assistant Contra Costa Registrar of Voters Scott Konopasek was asked if oaths of office are required to be in person or are allowed online, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Contra Costa Elections Division oversees Antioch School Board elections. He responded, “The code anticipates oaths being administered in-person but that doesn’t take the pandemic into consideration.”

So, it appears Hernandez’ oath that Thorpe administered to him online during Friday’s Zoom event, does not qualify and Hernandez must get sworn in officially in person before Wednesday night’s school board meeting if he wants to participate in it.

An email to Hernandez, Thorpe and Anello was sent Tuesday evening asking if they can provide anything that shows online oaths of office are allowed. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



