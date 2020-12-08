Due to COVID-19, new Antioch mayor, council members, city clerk and treasurer take oaths of office Tuesday afternoon

Will repeat for public to see during council meeting, tonight.

By Allen Payton

Due to COVID-19, the newly elected City of Antioch officials took their oaths of office, today, Tuesday afternoon at City Hall in an unceremonious way without the public watching. The new mayor, council members, city clerk and treasurer will repeat their oaths in a public ceremony during tonight’s council meeting.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe took his oath of office, administered by outgoing City Clerk Arne Simonsen at 2:00 p.m. wearing a Bernie Sanders for President shirt. A video of his swearing in can be seen on Facebook. At the end of his oath of office he said, “Alright. This is it, people.”

Above the video Thorpe posted a simple message in English and partly in Spanish, his first language, “It’s official!!!! I’m the alcalde/mayor of Antioch!”

He will be hosting a Zoom public swearing-in ceremony this Friday at 10:00 a.m. online and also via Facebook live. New City Clerk Ellie Householder will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Householder was the only other new official to post on social media about taking the oath of office, today. She posted a video on her campaign Facebook page. Simonsen administered the oath to his replacement.

None of the other new city officials posted anything about taking their oaths today on their Facebook pages. However, when asked Councilman Mike Barbanica, elected in District 2 confirmed he was sworn in, today and said all the others were, as well.

“Tonight, they’re going to do it, again for everyone to see,” said Barbanica. “According to Arne, they had to be done in person, and then have us sign the documents.”

Asked if there are now seven council members, he said, “No. It does not take official affect until the council accepts the results of the election, first which will happen, tonight. Because of COVID everyone is having to adjust.”

Tamisha Walker who was elected to the city council in District 1 has a post from Monday on her Facebook page about the ceremony occurring tonight at 8:00 p.m.

“Please join me tomorrow Tuesday December 8th at 8PM as I am sworn in virtually to as City Council Member for District 1.

I officially start in January. However I have not forgotten the countless conversation I have had with residents and myself included about the neglect our community has endured.

We deserve better and I will be dedicated to make our community better and bring issues from before my time and work to resolve them during my term.

I will be accountable and transparent to our community. My main goal is to engage our residents in government because government is in service to community.

Please join me virtually and submit your public comment. I want your voice to be heard and put on record for what our community needs.

Join me and help us all be part of the right choice for change.”

She then shared links to the council’s livestream on the city website and for residents to submit a public comment.

Asked if he’s now the mayor, who will be running the meeting, Thorpe replied, “I’ll take over after we ratify the election,” reiterating Barbanica’s comment.

According to tonight’s (Tuesday, Dec. 8) council meeting agenda, outgoing Mayor Sean Wright and Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts will have the opportunity to offer their parting comments. The new council members will then vote for which one will be Mayor Pro Tem for the following year and will be appointed to the various city and regional committees.

The meeting can be viewed beginning at 7:00 p.m. via livestream on the city’s website or on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 24.



