Drive-by Disney “Spirit & Support” event with Antioch PD to benefit Antioch community

Collecting food, toys, blankets, warm clothes and cash

At the home of Gary and Kristen Vistalli, 3732 Colonial Court, Antioch

Saturday at 6 PM – 9:30 PM

Everyone is welcome.

With the help of our family and friends, we have been providing community outreach for over 25 years. Please help us continue our efforts this year! Items collected will be provided to the Antioch Police Department Giveaway Event

We are collecting…

New unwrapped toys

Blankets

Hats/Gloves/Scarves

$$$$$ – Venmo or Cash

Antioch Police Holiday Food Drive @Holiday-Food Drive

Drive by and drop off between the hours of 6 pm to 9:30 pm. If you cannot come by in person, please consider a monetary donation or if local, pick up arrangements can be made. We truly appreciate your generosity for so many in need. THANK YOU!!!



Share this:



Disney house Antioch

