Contra Costa Health Officer shortens quarantine period to 10 days

Today, Thursday, December 10, 2020, the Contra Costa Health Officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano, shortened the time for quarantines from 14 days to 10.

Following is the updated Mass Quarantine Order:

Date of Order: 12/10/2020

This order supersedes HO-COVID19-32 (October 8), the order requiring the quarantine of persons exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19. Quarantine separates individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 from others until it is determined that they are not at risk for spreading the disease.

Based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this order shortens the quarantine period for most individuals from 14 to 10 days. This order also prohibits employees of detention facilities and long-term care facilities from returning to work for four days after completion of the 10-day quarantine requirement.

See the complete order, here.



