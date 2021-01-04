Contra Costa Board of Supervisors names first female, first Hispanic County Administrator to be approved

By Susan Shiu, Director, Office of Communications and Media, Contra Costa County

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will vote on a meeting agenda item for approval to select San Joaquin County Administrator Monica Nino as the new county administrator, making her the first female and first Hispanic County Administrator in the County’s 171-year history. Ms. Nino, who was chosen out of a pool of three finalists, is replacing retiring County Administrator David Twa.

Ms. Nino’s appointment follows an extensive recruitment process, where her long and distinguished career as a public administrator, experience in pandemic response, work with County hospitals and finance background resulted in her selection as the successful candidate.

Ms. Nino assumed the San Joaquin County Administrator position in June of 2013 after serving as the Chief Executive Officer for Stanislaus County, where she began her career in local government in 1988. As San Joaquin County Administrator, serving under the direction of the County Board of Supervisors, Nino oversaw 26 county departments, an annual operating budget of $1.9 billion, and over 7,500 county employees serving 765,000 residents.

In addition to her County Administrator duties, Ms. Nino served on the San Joaquin Health Commission, Sex Offender Management Board (appointed by Governor Brown), the Council of Governments Management & Finance Committee, and iHub San Joaquin.

“We’re fortunate to appoint someone with Monica’s professional expertise to help us lead this organization into the future,” said Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Candace Andersen. “Her knowledge of County operations, command of county budgets, experience with county hospitals and her local leadership during the COVID-19 health crisis are exceptional. We know that Monica is committed to continuing to build a community that is forward-thinking and inclusive of all its residents. We look forward to having her on board.”

When reached for comment, Nino said, “I’m very excited that the board is considering me for the next county administrator of Contra Costa.”

Ms. Nino’s start date will be January 4, 2021.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



