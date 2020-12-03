Contra Costa Arts and Cultural Commission seeks applicants for opening in Supervisorial District 3

Do you live in Contra Costa County Supervisorial District 3? It includes Bethel Island, Blackhawk, Byron, Diablo, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley. If so, we have an opening on the Arts and Cultural Commission of Contra Costa County for which you can apply!

The Arts and Culture Commission of Contra Costa County is dedicated to advancing the arts in a way that promotes communication, education, appreciation and collaboration throughout Contra Costa County so that we may grow creatively as a community that preserves and celebrates our diverse cultural expression.

The commission has 10 seats; five from each of the County’s Supervisorial Districts, four at-large and one alternate.

District Specific Seats:

Are recommended by the applicable District Supervisor and then approved by the Board of Supervisors.

What does a Commissioner do?

Support the functions of the Commission.

Give all meetings and other Commission activities a priority on his/her calendar.

Serve on and chair Commission committees and events.

Keep current with all facts and information upon which the Commission must base its collective opinions and decisions.

Participate in strategic planning and implementation of arts programming.

Be an ambassador and proponent of the arts and the Commission in Contra Costa County and engage people from all cultural and ethnic groups in the arts and in the work of the Commission.

