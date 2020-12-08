Co Co Cafe Lunch Program for seniors continues in Antioch by delivery

Eating healthy is the best way to maintain your strength, energy and immune system. If you know a senior who needs food delivered directly to their home, please contact Meals-On-Wheels at 925-937-8311 to be added to one of the routes in Antioch.

The Antioch Senior Center can also link seniors to other resources for transportation & essential needs. Call 925-776-7076 or 757-5236 and leave a message with your name and phone number. Staff will get back to you!!



CoCoCafe Lunch Program

