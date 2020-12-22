Antioch Police deliver Christmas joy to over 200 families during annual gift giveaway

By Antioch Police Department

A HOLLY JOLLY DAY!

While we didn’t have Rudolph to cut through this morning’s fog, there was plenty of blue to light the way during the Antioch Police Department’s annual holiday giveaway.

More than 200 Antioch families were treated to new toys, groceries and fresh produce.

Some 30 police officers, APD Cadets and other volunteers jumped into action to organize, greet guests and hand out the goods.

Grateful families drove through the parking lot to receive a variety of food and toys ranging from dolls and puzzles to art kits and stuffed animals.

A lucky dozen won the drawing for children’s bicycles thanks to a donation from Bridge Marina Yacht Club.

And, speaking of donations, there was an abundance of toys thanks to Antioch Fellowship Church, Antioch High, Antioch Middle and Park Middle schools, Antioch Woman’s Club, Dr. Ali Shirani (DDS), Golden Hills Community Church, Holy Rosary Church, Sail Bible Study group, Trokiando Truck Club, VFW Antioch, Antioch PAL, Antioch Rotary, White Pony Express and countless wonderful community members and businesses.

Chief Tammany Brooks was hand to greet all visitors and said this is his favorite event.

“I look forward to this every year,” he said. “It brings joy to my heart to see the members of my APD family come together and help those in need. I’m honored to be part of this department and this community.”

The APD has been working for weeks to organize the drive-through event and implement safety procedures.

“Everything went really well,” said Lt. Tarra Mendes, who helped coordinate the day.

Thanks again to all who made this a joyful and giving day for our city and help make the season brighter for many families.

(Please note: All were wearing masks except for the brief time for some photo opps.)

See more photos on the APD Facebook page.



Share this:



APD Christmas giveaway





APD Christmas giveaway volunteers

