Antioch man charged with distribution and aggravated possession of child pornography

By Scott Alonso, Public Information Officer, Office of the District Attorney, Contra Costa County

Martinez, Calif. – On Thursday, December 10, 2020, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed felony child pornography charges against 41-year-old Antioch resident Shawn Jamison Prichard. Prichard is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Aggravated possession is defined as any person who, with knowledge of its contents, possesses one hundred (100) or more separate materials depicting child pornography shall be, upon conviction, guilty of aggravated possession of child pornography.

On December 9, 2020, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant in the 2400 block of Mammoth Way in Antioch. During the service of the search warrant, several items of digital evidence were reviewed which contained child pornography. As a result, Prichard was taken into custody and booked the Martinez Detention Facility. Prichard’s bail was set by the court at $1,000,000. Prichard remains in the custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. Prichard appeared in court for his arraignment on Friday December 11, 2020.

The Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is managed by the San Jose Police Department. In Contra Costa County, detectives and investigators from the Walnut Creek, Concord, Martinez, Brentwood and Moraga Police Departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa County Probation Department and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office participate in the task force along with Special Agents from the United States Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service.

Parents are encouraged to discuss online safety with their children and can visit the website www.kidsmartz.org for further information. If you believe your school or community organization would benefit from a smartphone and social media awareness presentation, please contact the District Attorney’s Office at DA-Office@contracostada.org.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at 925-957-8757 or dholcombe@contracostada.org.

Case information: People v. Prichard Docket Number 04-200770-6

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Shawn Jamison Prichard by CCDA

