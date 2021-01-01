Antioch father shoots son multiple times during Wednesday night dispute

Arrested for attempted murder

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at about 7:53 pm, Antioch Police patrol officers were dispatched to 3500 block of Briarwood Court for a disturbance between a father and son. During the incident the father produced a firearm and shot his son multiple times. The son was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition. The father was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez for attempted murder with bail set at $750,000. This case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 779-6943 or by emailing RGerber@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



Share this: