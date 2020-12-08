Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen bids farewell as he enters “retirement”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 7, Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen wrote the following:

After 24 years in the U.S. Navy, 13 years in the private sector, 8 years on the Antioch City Council and 8 years as the elected Antioch City Clerk,

I will be entering “retirement” after losing my reelection bid by 103 votes out of just under 43,000 votes cast on December 8th.

It has been my greatest honor to work with so many outstanding City Clerks and Deputy City Clerks from all around California. I learned so much from all of you. The trainers at Nuts & Bolts, TTC under the direction of Maureen Kane, the 6 sessions of the Master Municipal Clerk & Clerk of the Board Academy under the direction of Pamela Miller, the New Law & Election Seminars, the Annual CCAC Conferences, the many Regional training opportunities and the willingness of so many City Clerks to share their experiences, advice and queries on the City Clerks Listserve made me the best City Clerk that I could be for the residents of Antioch.

You all are true professionals and I am so appreciative of your friendship.

I will remain active in the CCAC as a “retiree”. My new email address is arne_simonsen@att.net.

Lastly, I strongly encourage those seeking their CMC and MMC to get the funding in their respective budgets to continue their professional education.

Warmest regards,

Arne



Share this: