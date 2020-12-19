19-year-old Antioch man dies in Vasco Road head-on collision early Tuesday morning

By CHP – Contra Costa

Early this morning at about 3:45am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a two-vehicle crash on Vasco Road, south of Walnut Blvd. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, it was determined that a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was traveling northbound on Vasco Road and began a turning movement, crossing over the solid double yellow lines and into the southbound lane. As the Chevrolet entered into the southbound lane, it was directly in the path of an oncoming vehicle, a 2015 Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old male from Brentwood, was unable to avoid the HHR within the lane and collided into it, causing major damage to both vehicles. Tragically the driver of the Chevrolet, a 19-year-old male from Antioch, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford suffered moderate injuries and was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. The Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased driver.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision, but it is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it and have not yet spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



