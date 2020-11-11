VFW Post Commander Denny Hollison honored by Chamber as Antioch’s Veteran of the Year

To be honored, again today during drive-in Antioch Veterans Day Celebration

This is part of a continued series of the annual community awards by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce.

On Friday night, Sept. 24 the Antioch Chamber of Commerce held its Gala Dinner, this year virtually, and honored the city’s most outstanding residents and organizations with their annual awards.

Just because active duty may have ended doesn’t mean those that have protected our freedoms stop serving. Such is the case with the Veteran of the Year award. Award recipients remain heavily involved and active in the community.

Veteran of the Year – U.S. Army, Vietnam Veteran, Past Galt VFW Commander, and current Antioch VFW Post 6435 Commander, Denny Hollison

Born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 29, 1947, to a large family and raised between Los Angeles and Galt, CA, Jimmy “Denny” Hollison joined the United States Army as a Heavy Truck Operator and was sent to South Vietnam in 1968. Denny was stationed with the 101st Airborne Division (2nd BN, 502nd Inf. Division) as a “Road Warrior”

In 1970 Denny became a Life Member of the VFW and in 1972 Denny served as the Galt VFW Commander, and was a High School Football Coach for Galt and Livermore, CA. Denny Hollison became the Antioch VFW Post 6435 Commander in 2016 and still serves the post in that capacity.

He takes great pride, in being a member of the Antioch VFW Post 6435 where he gives back to the community and helps veteran’s in need. Denny is a constant advocate for the veteran’s here in the City of Antioch! He has served as the Security Coordinator for Contra Costa Counties Homeless Veteran “Stand Down on the Delta” since 2015.

Denny and his wife Diane Marie Hollison have three children, Sara Ruegg Hollison, Paul D. Hollison and Kyle Gottwald.

He will be honored today at the drive-in Antioch Veterans Day Celebration which begins at 10:00 a.m. at the marina, foot of L Street. (See related article).



Share this:



Denny Hollison lays wreath at Memorial Day event 2018 FB





Vet of the Year Denny Hollison

