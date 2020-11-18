Two Antioch men fight Wednesday night, one dies the other arrested

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at about 7:13 pm, Antioch Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the canal between Lemontree and Manzanita Ways for a 43-year-old man down on the ground. The male had no pulse and was not breathing. Officers attempted life saving measures, but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

The APD investigations bureau responded and took over this investigation. It was determined the victim and 30-year-old male suspect, both from Antioch, were involved in an argument and during the altercation the suspect struck the victim in the head and rendered him unconscious. The suspect left the area and did not seek medical attention for the victim. The victim was discovered about 20 minutes after the assault and the police and medical were called, but the victim had already died. The suspect was arrested for murder and booked into the County Jail in Martinez with bail set at $1,000,000.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866 or by emailing jcox@antiochca.gov or Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895 or by emailing cbrogdon@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



