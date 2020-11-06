Speeding parolee arrested with illegal gun during traffic stop for 67 in 35 zone in Antioch Thursday

Queue the song “I Can’t Drive 55” or 35

By Antioch Police Department

There’s no such thing as a “routine” traffic stop…

Thursday, at around 10:20 am, Officer Erickson was doing speed enforcement on East 18th Street near Biglow Drive. He clocked a Mercedes going 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone and decided to flip on the red and blues to have a conversation with the driver about why he was driving like he was on a freeway. He soon learned the driver was on parole, which is a type of offender supervision where one receives early release from jail or prison but, agrees to be searched by law enforcement for any reason. Individuals on parole can have their person, vehicle, residence and anything under their control searched without a warrant.

Officer Erickson searched the vehicle and located an unregistered pistol under the driver’s seat, which the driver was not allowed to have because of his prior convictions (and his parole status). Said driver was fitted with a set of chrome bracelets and brought to the County Jail, so he could tell others why they should obey the speed limit in Antioch (and not drive around with unlawfully possessed firearms!).

Our violent crime rate is down 39% since 2012 and -10% since last year. One way we accomplish this is by conducting proactive enforcement, along with probation and parole compliance checks. If you have information on a crime occurring in our city, you can call our Dispatch at (925) 778-2441 or send an anonymous text-tip to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH. Thanks for helping us keep Antioch safe! #antiochpdca



