Shooter in death of man during fight last week identified, charged with murder

Fight began over a woman friends say

Steven Wade. Photo by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, at about 4:06 pm, 40-year-old Curtis Gaines and 32-year-old Steven Wade were involved in a physical fight in front of 9 W. 20th Street in Antioch. After the fight was over, Wade went to his car and retrieved a pistol. Wade fired one round at Gaines, hitting him in the lower torso. Gaines was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased. (See related article)

The Antioch Investigations Unit, Special Operations Unit, and Problem Oriented Policing Unit tracked Wade to a residence on Poplar Drive in Concord, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to people who knew both men, they were ex-brothers-in-law and the fight began over an issue with a woman.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and Wade was charged with murder, along with an enhancement for use of a firearm. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wade is currently being held at the Contra Costa County Jail with bail set at two million dollars. #antiochpdca

Allen Payton contributed to this report.

 

