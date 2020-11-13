Oakland man, teen with illegal guns arrested for Antioch home burglary Tuesday morning

Antioch Police, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies and CHP Air Unit thwart burglars

By Antioch Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at about 9:07 am, APD officers were dispatched to a residence near Mt. Isabel and Rogers Canyon Roads to investigate a burglar alarm. When the first officer arrived, he saw two individuals exiting the residence that appeared quite shocked at his presence. Both ran from the scene and a containment perimeter was quickly established by additional responding officers.

A yard-to-yard search was conducted with the assistance of a canine from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and air support from CHP – Golden Gate Division.

During the search, a car was seen exiting our perimeter with both suspects inside. The CHP Air Unit kept eyes on the vehicle and directed officers to where it was headed. Officers stopped the vehicle at a gas station near Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road, where both suspects were taken into custody.

Officers recovered two firearms that were discarded by the suspects during their flight, including an AR pistol and a .40 caliber handgun. A 20-year-old male from Oakland was sent to the County Jail for residential burglary, parole violation, and gun charges. A 16-year-old male was sent to Juvenile Hall for residential burglary and gun charges.

APD would like to thank area residents who assisted us, and for their patience while we searched for the suspects. We would also like to thank the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and CHP Golden Gate Air Operations for their assistance! APD is committed to keeping your neighborhoods safe and appreciate the partnership we have with our community.

