Oakland carjacking ends with 13-year-old arrested in Antioch Friday afternoon

13-year-old carjacking suspect stopped at Wildflower Drive and Hillcrest Avenue on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

Folks, can you help us spread the word that APD doesn’t play?

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at around 12:55 pm, an officer on patrol in the area of East 13th Street and August Way spotted a Honda taken in an armed carjacking from Oakland. A stop was attempted, but the driver led us on a pursuit which entered the freeway and exited at Hillcrest. When the driver tried to make a u-turn at Hillcrest Avenue and Wildflower Drive, Officers Erickson, Padilla, Hamilton, and Smith, along with Sgt. Martin, forcibly stopped the vehicle and ended the chase. No injuries, minor damage to the Honda, and the 13-year-old driver was turned over to the Oakland Police Department

You saw in our previous post what can happen when someone decides to flee from the law. Officers sometimes use intervention tactics to put a stop to this dangerous behavior and help keep Antioch safe. Can you help us get the word out that Antioch isn’t the place to run from the law? #antiochpdca

 

