Meet your beat! Antioch Police add new K9 Unit

By Antioch Police Department

You all may have seen our “Meet your Beat” posts where we introduce you all to our officers within the Police Department, so we thought we would do the same and introduce you to our newest 4-legged officer as well!!

Welcome K9 Nox to the Antioch Police Department’s K9 Unit! Nox is a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois that comes to us from the Netherlands. Nox just completed his training and today is his first day on the street! Nox will be with his new human partner and while also working patrol, he is Antioch PD’s first K9 that is trained in firearms detection work as well! We are excited to have him and wish him a long, healthy career!

Fun fact:

Nox likes toys……..like he really, really, really likes toys. So much so, you’re probably going to need to trick him with a second toy in order to get the first toy away from him.



APD K9 Officer Nox

