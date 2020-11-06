Man shot, killed following fight in Antioch Thursday afternoon

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, at about 4:06 pm, Antioch Police patrol officers were notified of a shooting that occurred in front of 9 W. 20th Street. A 40-year-old male was located suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau responded and took over the investigation of this case. It was determined the victim and a 32-year-old male suspect were involved in a physical fight. After the fight was over, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim one time. The suspect was located at a residence on Poplar Drive in Concord and he was taken into custody for this homicide. This was an isolated incident and the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing lbledsoe@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



