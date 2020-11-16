Losing out on multiple offers? How about a new home?

By Patrick McCarran, Real Estate Broker

Multiple offers and bidding wars getting you down? Then you may want to consider a new construction home. Many builders have available models when you walk in and you can make an offer. You can get an answer quickly without multiple bidders and escalation offer prices. Did you know that you can be represented by your own agent when you purchase a new home?

You may not think it is necessary to involve a real estate professional in a transaction where the buyer can deal directly with the builder. Think again! The builder’s agent is representing the builder’s best interest. As your buyer’s agent a Realtor can guide you along the right path, smooth the rough places and help ensure you make a decision you can live with (and in) for many years.

As your agent, the Realtor is representing your best interests. Just as a real estate professional calls on experience and knowledge of an area to help buyers locate re-sale homes in a community, the same applies to guiding buyers interested in new construction developments and communities that match your wants and needs.

Your agent can suggest builders based on their reputation for delivering a high-quality product, responding quickly to issues, and being financially sound. Your agent may be familiar with how a builder prices his products and where there may be room to negotiate price, additional items the builder may be willing to sweeten the deal with and help with which upgrades to purchase for resale.

Your agent can assist you as you face hundreds of design choices and consider which upgrades provide the best value in terms of resale and whether to upgrade from an outside vendor. The upgrades or options available will vary from builder to builder and the choices you make will depend on largely personal decisions. Often a buyer can pay far less after the home is built by contracting with a third party, but price is not always the only consideration. You need to consider the convenience, cosmetic ramifications and if it is even feasible to perform after the home is built.

The lender approval process may go smoother if your agent schedules visits, accompanies you to lenders, and helps expedite required documents.

When relocating to a new area, your agent can be a particularly valuable resource. In addition to providing local area information regarding schools, day care, elder care services, medical offices and doctors, public transportation, proposed development, and so on. Once construction is under way, your agent can periodically stop by the work site, supply you with progress reports, and photograph various phases of the construction.

REMEMBER the builder will require your agent to accompany you on your first visit to the site. So, let your Realtor shop with you. It is not an inconvenience for them, it is their job.

By now, you should be convinced of a real estate professional’s value as you search and purchase a new construction home. Still, here’s one more great reason to work with an agent – the builder pays the agent’s commission. You enjoy individual attention and support at NO cost to you. What a great way to start life in a new home!

Patrick McCarran is a local Realtor and Broker DRE# 01325072. He can be contacted at pmccarran@yahoo.com, by phone or text at (925) 899-5536 or at www.CallPatrick.com. An independently owned and operated office. In association with Realty One Group Elite DRE# 0193160. Equal Housing Opportunity.



