Elections Update: Walker winning District 1 Antioch council race by just 12 votes over Motts

Clerk, Treasurer races tighten; 70,000 ballots left to count in the county; next update Friday the 13th

By Allen Payton

In the Friday afternoon Semi-Official Results – Update #1 from the Contra Costa Elections Division, newcomer and challenger Tamisha Walker has overtaken first-term Councilwoman Joy Motts in the District 1 race for Antioch City Council. The latest count shows Walker with 2,247 votes to 2,235 for Motts. Former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem and current Planning Commissioner Manny Soliz, Jr. is in a close third place with 1,946 votes.

The previous update on Tuesday night at 11:44 p.m. had Motts in the lead by 50 votes with 1,563 votes to Walker’s 1,513.

In the City Clerk’s and Treasurer’s races the gaps between the incumbents and their challengers narrowed. Incumbent City Clerk Arne Simonsen saw his lead decrease from 526 votes to 398 on Friday, over Antioch School Board Trustee Ellie Householder. Dwayne Eubanks is still in a distant third at 6,291 votes behind Householder.

Householder congratulated Simonsen in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon. She was asked Friday evening if she is now thinking of reconsidering and hoping for a victory but, did not respond before publication time.

Appointed incumbent City Treasurer Jim Davis saw his lead decrease from 1,075 votes on Tuesday night to 764 votes over newcomer and challenger Lauren Posada.

In the race for Mayor of Antioch, Councilman Lamar Thorpe increased his lead over incumbent Mayor Sean Wright by 3,489 votes expanding his lead by 1,241 votes since Tuesday night. Thorpe now has 16,169 votes to Wright’s 12,680. Julio Jesse Mendez, Gabriel Makinano and Rakesh Kumar Christian trail in distant third, fourth and fifth places with 3,484 votes, 2,941 votes and 1,220 votes, respectively. Thorpe currently has five more votes than Wright and Mendez combined.

In the District 2 Council race, Mike Barbanica’s lead over former Councilman Tony Tiscareno increased by 111 votes since Election Night, now with 4,528 to 3,856 votes.

In District 3, incumbent Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock increased her lead over newcomer and homeless advocate Nichole Gardner by 75 votes, with 3,842 to 3,177 votes. Parks & Recreation Commission Chair Marie Arce trails in third place by 1,069 votes with 2,108 followed by Administrative Appeals Board Member Antwon Webster with 1,700 votes.

In the District 4 race, two-term incumbent Councilwoman Monica Wilson still has almost double the votes her main challenger and Police Crime Prevention Commission Chair Sandra White has, at 5,408 votes to 2,723 expanding her lead by 698 votes since Tuesday night. Newcomer and zero-dollar campaign candidate Alex John Astorga, is in third place with 1,672 votes.

In the Antioch School Board races in Area 1, newcomer Antonio Hernandez expanded his lead over incumbent Board President Diane Gibson-Gray by 192 votes to 432, with a total of 2,279 to her 1,847 votes. Alexis Medina who dropped out of the race and gave her support to Hernandez is in third place with 1,100 votes trailed by the third newcomer and challenger George Young who is in fourth place with 818 votes.

Finally, in the Area 3 school board race, Dr. Clyde Lewis, Jr. also expanded his lead by 353 votes now leading incumbent Trustee Crystal-Sawyer White by 1,128 votes in his second try for the position. He now has 3,569 votes to her 2,441. In third place is Kenny Turnage with 1,621 votes.

Asked if she was ready to concede and congratulate Lewis now that his lead has increased, Sawyer-White did not respond before publication time.

Please check back later to her and Householder’s responses and any other updates to this report.

According to county Elections office staff there are about 70,000 ballots left to count in the county, including 65,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 5,000 provisionals. The next results update won’t occur until next Friday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m. You read that correctly – Friday the 13th!



Walker ACC D1 Semi-Official Results & Motts 11-06-20

