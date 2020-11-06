Decorate your car to show veterans your support!

By Gerald J.R. Wilson, Jr., President, Antioch Veterans Day Committee

Every year on Veterans Day, November 11, Antioch becomes the jewel of the California Delta with a whole day of events to recognize those that have served our great country. We would be honored for you to be a part of this great Veterans Day Celebration.

The day’s festivities start off at the Antioch Veterans Memorial with a Drive-In Style Ceremony beginning at 10:00 at the foot of L Street next to the Antioch Marina and boat launch parking lots.

Please be parked by 9:50 A.M. You will be able to tune into the ceremony on your radio at FM 87.9. We will have a Flag Raising Ceremony, our main speaker will be Dr. Dan Helix, we will be introducing the Antioch Lifetime Veteran of the Year and the Antioch Veteran of the Year for 2020/2021, and we will be introducing the artist for the Antioch Veterans Memorial Mural.

This year unfortunately, we will not be having a Veterans Day Parade, However, that doesn’t mean you can’t let our veterans know how much you support them by decorating your car in a patriotic theme. We ask that after the ceremony you take a self-guided tour in your patriotic decorated car to other Antioch veteran spots:

Antioch Veterans Memorial Antioch Historical Society WWI Veterans Memorial at the CCC Fairgrounds Oak View Cemetery Veterans Memorial Ending at the Antioch VFW

Antioch has a long history of supporting our local troops, The Fulton Shipyard, located on the historic waterfront, built ships for the U.S. Navy ships during World War II and the Korea Conflict (war). Fulton Shipyard began operations in 1924 on the western portion of the grounds. Frank Leslie Fulton and Angeline Fulton Fredericks purchased the property in 1924 and began doing business as Fulton Shipyard, a predecessor of Fulton Shipyard, Inc. in 1928. Shell Oil Company owned and operated a fuel transfer station on a portion of the Site. Fulton Shipyard, Inc. purchased it from the Shell Oil Company in 1942.

During WWII, the U.S. government confiscated the terminal and later transferred it to the Fulton family. Prior to the war, the shipyard primarily built and repaired small wooden and metal boats, mostly tugs and river freighters. During both wars they built a variety of ships including two Aggressive Class minesweepers. In later years, the shipyard focused on sandblasting and painting vessels, while engine repair work mostly ended in the 1970s. It closed in 1999.

City staff has put together a great video highlighting our past Veterans Day Parade and Celebration. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bL7VIWDRVIg

As in years past, the City of Antioch has partnered with the veterans’ community to bring this celebration of our veterans. We want to recognize the City of Antioch departments and staff that have worked so hard to make sure the day’s events occur without a hitch. THANK YOU!!!!

Please abide by the Contra Costa County COVID-19 health orders. Social distancing and please wear a mask at all times.



