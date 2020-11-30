Contra Costa Elections issues official results Tuesday, Antioch Council must confirm next Tuesday

Posada offers thanks for her slim victory; recount request deadline Tuesday, Nov. 15

Oath of Office Tuesday, Dec. 8; Mayor-elect Thorpe’s Drive-in Ceremony Friday, Dec. 11

By Allen Payton

On Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 30, the Contra Costa Elections Division issued their Nov. 3 Official Results with just a few minor changes in Antioch races. In the District 1 Council race, Tamisha Walker’s winning margin over incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts increased by another six votes to 212. In the City Clerk’s race, Antioch School Board Trustee Ellie Householder saw her lead shrink by 10 votes to 103 over incumbent Arne Simonsen. Finally, in the closest race in Antioch Lauren Posada’s lead over appointed incumbent Jim Davis shrunk by five votes to just 15 in the race for City Treasurer. She won by 50.02% to his 49.98% of the vote.

In a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday night, Posada offered thoughts on her victory writing, “First off, to my Lord and Savior, Jesus who made it possible, thank you! In addition, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to everyone who supported me, who believed in me, to the residents that voted for me, those who worked the campaign alongside of me, and those who prayed for me – God bless you and your families!

During this campaign, I’ve seen and experienced so many blessings and one of them was the opportunity that it afforded me to meet and speak with the residents of the City of Antioch personally, and heard what they had to share. I look forward to serving you and our wonderful City of Antioch. We are strong when we work together in transparency and honesty!

I want to acknowledge and thank Jim Davis for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Special thanks to my husband, William Posada for his heart of love, arms of support, his strong and unwavering trust in me; my parents Randy and Theresa Galusha; my Pastor, Henry Killings, Threshing Floor Tabernacle, and the wonderful team that walked the neighborhoods with us; and, to Conquer Media and their expertise in technology, social media platforms in broadcasting and the various forms of advertising the campaign.”

When asked earlier Tuesday about the deadline for requesting a recount, Assistant County Registrar of Voters, Scott Konopasek said, it’s five business days after certification. That clock begins ticking after the council accepts the results, which is expected to occur at their Dec. 8th meeting. If so, the final day to request a recount will be Tuesday, Dec. 15.

However, he’s requiring a deposit of $25,000 in order to begin a recount which, according to both Simonsen and Davis, would prohibit them from seeking one.

The new mayor, council members, city clerk and treasurer will be given their oaths of office during the Antioch City Council’s regular meeting, next Tuesday night, Dec. 8. Then a Drive-Up Swearing-In Ceremony will be hosted by Mayor-elect Lamar Thorpe on Friday, Dec. 11, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Antioch Marina.



Official Election Results 11-30-20

