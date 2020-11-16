CHP stops speeders at 131, 121 and 110 MPH and Contra Costa roads

By CHP – Contra Costa

Wednesday, November 11

NO EXCUSE

And you ask for a ‘Break?’, C’mon. Your speed of 131MPH combined with the fact you have NO LICENSE just earned you a car jail impound for 30 days. Sign here for you citation.

And a close second today is this violator, at 121 MPH on you guessed it, #hwy4. But fortunately, this driver receives similar treatment as the last.

In all seriousness, these types of speeds are truly dangerous to all motorists on the road. We are out enforcing all laws on all roads, especially Hwy-4, to take these dangerous drivers off the roadway. Whether you see us out and about or not, we are always out there working, 24/7, no days off. #slowdown #1stistheworst #2ndisjustasbad

Friday, November 13

BACK AT IT AGAIN

110MPH… and then car unregistered for 2 years?!

110MPH… and then car unregistered for 2 years?!

That results in a citation for the 110 MPH and vehicle impounded until the registration is taken care of. Sign here please.



