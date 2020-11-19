CHP Commissioner asks Californians to “self-regulate” during governor’s curfew order

By Fran Clader, Director of Communications, California Highway Patrol

California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray today issued the following statement regarding the Governor’s limited stay at home order:

“The health and safety of our employees and the public we serve is our highest priority. In an effort to preserve public health and safety of all Californians and stop the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Governor has instituted a limited stay at home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with the goal that people will self-regulate their behavior, protect themselves, and go about only the ‘essential’ activities during those hours.

“The mission of the CHP is unchanged. CHP officers will continue to patrol throughout California and use their sound professional judgment to conduct enforcement stops for violations of the law based upon probable cause. The CHP does not make arrests based on race, ethnicity, gender, political affiliation, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, or for any reason other than violations of the law based on probable cause. As always, CHP officers will have the discretion to take appropriate action when a violation is observed.”



Share this:



CHP & 10 PM Curfew

