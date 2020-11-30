By Allen Payton

Sean McCauley has brought another food establishment to Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown, with the opening of Chill Tea & Coffee at 101 H Street, Waldie Plaza, in the old Casino building, Tuesday, Dec. 1st. This will be the second location for owners Sal and Yvette Gomez having opened their first in Brentwood.

“We’re so excited to open our second location, right here in the heart of this historic downtown district of Antioch,” Sal said. “We specialize in pour over coffees from single origin and original chill blends. We also have a wide variety of specialty teas.”

“You really can’t go wrong whether you try our signature chai or our popular fruity, chilled teas and fresh baked pastries you’re sure to love,” said Yvette. “We are so excited, and we can’t wait for you to check us out.”

“I’m so excited for Chill Tea & Coffee to bring their signature coffees, teas, and delicious pastries to downtown Antioch!” McCauley posted on his Facebook page. “Who’s coming to downtown Antioch to support them?”

“We are very excited to see you all this Tuesday,” the Gomezes added. “See you all soon.”

Hours: Weekdays 7am to 2pm, Weekends 8am to 2pm

You can place your scheduled orders online via Toast App and pick up at the window. Make sure to choose the Antioch location when placing your order.

