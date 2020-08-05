Charged Monday by DA for multiple felonies

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Saturday, October 17, 2020, at about 1:00 am, Antioch Police patrol officers were notified of a brutal sexual assault that occurred in the Palms Parking Lot (near the Foot of G Street). Officers learned two victims were fishing at the San Joaquin River and returned to their vehicle at about 11:50 pm the previous evening. They were approached by two male suspects who were armed with handguns. The suspects robbed and pistol whipped both victims. After doing so, both suspects forced the female victim to perform sexual acts on them. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle – and minutes later – attempted to use a credit card stolen in the incident at an ATM machine.

Members of the Antioch Police Investigations Bureau took over the investigation and performed an extensive collection of video evidence. This included areas near the scene of the crime and the ATM machine that was used. From this video collection, investigators developed a suspect, 31-year-old KENRY LEE YOUNG of Antioch. A reference sample of his DNA was compared to forensic evidence from the scene of the crime, resulting in a positive match.

On October 22, 2020, members of the Antioch Police Special Operations and Problem Oriented Policing Units arrested Kenry Lee Young at his residence, on the corner of G and W. 6th Streets, which was only a few blocks from the crime scene. Detectives conducted additional investigation and learned the second suspect was Kenry Young’s brother, 33-year-old LAMAR YOUNG of Stockton. On October 29, 2020, members of the Special Operations and Problem Oriented Policing Unit placed Lamar Young under arrest in Stockton.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged both Kenry and Lamar Young with multiple felonies, including oral copulation by force, sodomy by force, sexual penetration by force, aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of robbery. Both remain in-custody at the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting trial and their bail was set at $3,450,000.

The Antioch Police Department would like to thank the members of the community who assisted us with this investigation, in addition to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, Serological Research Institute, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Stockton Police Department.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Inabnett at (925) 779-6932 or by emailing kinabnett@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



