Both incumbents trailing in Antioch School Board races: Lewis has commanding lead in Area 3, Hernandez leading in Area 1

By Allen Payton

In the race for Antioch School Board in Areas 1 and 3, both incumbents, Board President Diane Gibson-Gray seeking her third term, and Trustee Crystal Sawyer-White seeking her second, were trailing their first-place challengers. Newcomer Antonio Hernandez is in the lead in Area 1 by 240 voted with 1,579 votes to Gibson-Gray’s 1,339 and in Area 3 Lewis is ahead of Sawyer-White by 775 votes, as of the 11:44 p.m. Election Night update from the Contra Costa Elections office.

In a distant third place in Area 1 is Alexis Medina who dropped out of the race, but so far has 755 votes followed by another newcomer George Young with 548. In Area 3 former Antioch Planning Commission Chair Kenny Turnage is in third place with 1,167 votes trailing Sawyer-White by 657 votes.

Lewis posted on his Facebook Wednesday morning, “I was humbled to learn (this morning) that I had in fact won my race for Antioch School Board District 3, as last night I intentionally turned off all media and headed to bed by 8 30pm. Wow I’m still in shock.

I would like to begin today by thanking my family, friends, neighbors and community members for your wonderful support through this race. You are all awesome! This race was by no means a walk in the park.

It is said that a person is judged by their competition and both of you worked hard during this campaign and in that spirit, I would like to thank Ken Turnage II and Crystal White for a mostly clean race. I’m looking forward to working with everyone to bring the changes needed to support our kiddos, our schools and our community.

Now that the race is over and many on the campaign ran on creating unity, let’s keep that spirit and bring the supports needed to push #Antioch to where it needs to be.

Again, thank you for your support…now the work begins…

#TrusteeDrClydeLewis #LetsGetToWork #CommunityBuilding”

On his Facebook page on Wednesday morning, Turnage posted a congratulatory message to Lewis writing, “I would like to thank everyone who helped and gave support to my campaign it was very much appreciated. I would also like to congratulate Clyde Lewis on his victory in the School Board Race. I am sure he will do a good job for our students!” Turnage, in his humorous style later posted, “In true Mission Impossible fashion, this Facebook page will self destruct in 48 hours….Que Music!”

No message was posted by Sawyer-White on either of her Facebook pages nor did she call Lewis to concede the election or congratulate him. But Lewis said he did receive a call from Trustee Ellie Householder congratulating him.

Area 1 Race

Hernandez posted a semi-victory message on his campaign Facebook page Wednesday morning, writing, “We did it! The election night results are showing that when all is done I am likely to be the Antioch Unified School District Area 1 Trustee!

I am so thankful for all the support that I received. It’s not often that people like me run for local office. I grew up in low income household and was a first-generation college student. With 70% of our students on free/reduced lunch, I have been in the shoes of our students. I am excited to get to work on addressing the challenges that these students face and creating equity.

This race was not easy, it pushed me harder than I ever could have imagined. Thank you for making this such an exciting race Diane Gibson-Gray, Georgeyoung4change, and Alexis Medina. I know that we’ll continue to see your leadership and service here in Antioch, we’ll need it!

There are countless people to thank for this outcome including many family and friends, but I want to give a shout out to my campaign manager and political mastermind, José Parra.

Let’s get to work!”

Gibson-Gray posted a concession message to Hernandez on her Facebook page Wednesday morning writing, “Congratulations Antonio Hernandez Trustee Elect for AUSD District 1. Thank you everyone who provided friendship and support over the years. Diane”

In a post on his Facebook page Wednesday morning Young wrote, “Congratulations to Clyde Lewis (Area 3) and Antonio Hernandez (Area 1) for winning the school board race. I look forward to working with both of you over the next few years to make the needed changes in the Antioch Unified Schools.”

Next Update Friday at 5:00 PM

The Contra Costa Elections Division is continuing to count the ballots that arrived by yesterday and will continue to arrive for as long as 17 more days including today. They have 28 days to finish the count and certify the election. So, final results may be as much as four weeks away. The next update of results is expected this Friday at 5:00 p.m.



