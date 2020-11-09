By Tom Lamothe

We are excited to offer this unprecedented opportunity of supporting the Antioch Sports Legends Museum and Program with an online auction event from November 19-22. For the first time in our 14-year history, we have the potential of connecting with all our alumni from across the nation for a fundraising event.

As this is just before Christmas, it’s the perfect time to buy gifts for you and your loved ones and help California’s best hometown sports museum.

This auction will have something for everyone. We have collected several one-of-a-kind Antioch sports memorabilia, along with home goods, electronics, national and international trips, sports memorabilia, lifetime experiences, and so much more. There are over 150 items in our auction!

All proceeds benefit the Antioch Sports Legends Museum and Program to cover our overhead with the Antioch Historical Society Museum and for displays, apparel, website cost, office supplies, and administrative expenses and to set us up for future success and projects.

Please register for the auction at: https://yourcharityauction.com/ASL

We're located downstairs, inside the Antioch Historical Society Museum at 1500 W. 4th Street at the curve of Auto Center Drive. For now we are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. For more information visit www.antiochsportslegends.com or call (925) 238-0565.



