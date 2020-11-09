«

Antioch Police put recent traffic enforcement grant to work issuing 36 citations in one day

Antioch Police Motorcycle Officers of traffic enforcement. Photo by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

Antioch, we hear you! You want more traffic enforcement; here is an update!

You may recall we received a grant for our motor unit from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Funding from this grant has already led to an increase in motor officer training and operations. (See related article)

On November 2nd, using funding from this grant, our motor unit conducted a Traffic Enforcement Operation. We targeted well-known areas for speeders, thanks to the many tips we get from YOU!

The operation resulted in:

29 citations issued, including…

3 suspended license citations

2 unlicensed driver citations

2 distracted driving citations (put down the cell phones!!)

Keep those traffic tips coming, we are working hard for you!

For more information on the Go Safely campaign from the California Office of Traffic Safety, visit: https://gosafelyca.org

