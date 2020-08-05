Stolen car pursuit to Concord by Antioch PD, Sheriff’s Deputies ends with gun confiscation, arrests

By Antioch Police

While you were sleeping. Thursday night Oct. 16, 2020 at about 11:00 pm, Officer Ibanez spotted an Audi reported stolen from San Francisco driving on Highway 4 in our city. He called for backup and our friends at the @Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office showed up to help. A traffic stop was attempted on Highway 4 near 242 in Concord. The driver failed to stop and led us on a short pursuit, which abruptly ended when he popped a tire near the exit to 680. The occupants fled from our infamous bracelet fittings into an open field, but were eventually captured and fitted nonetheless.

Inside the vehicle, officers found three firearms, including an AR-pistol, which the occupants were not allowed to possess due to prior convictions. One occupant was already on probation out of San Francisco for robbery and firearms violations.

Since they had already covered most of the distance to the County Jail in Martinez (before their tire popped), we provided courtesy transportation for those last few miles. Both were booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal firearm possession, and probation violation. Our hope was they could also tell others why driving a stolen vehicle through Antioch is not a good idea.

Special thanks to the fine deputies at the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office for helping us with this incident!

Folks, we are seeing double-digit firearm recoveries over the last few days. Stay-tuned for an update on our efforts to keep Antioch safe.

#antiochpdca CONTRA COSTA SHERIFF-OFFICIAL PAGE



Share this:



Stolen car guns, magazine & bullets APD 10-16-20





Sheriff stolen car & guns APD 10-16-20

