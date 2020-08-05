Motive in Saturday Antioch shooting murder of Vallejo man explained, Concord suspect identified, arrested, charged

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau) Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, at approximately 03:54 AM, 39-year-old Dmar Tucker of Vallejo was shot and killed in the 700 block of Hap Arnold Street. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were able to identify 32-year-old Kelandre Dunn of Concord, as a suspect in this case. It was determined through the investigation that Dunn and Tucker were both in a relationship with an unnamed female. (See related article)

Dunn waited for Tucker to park his vehicle on Hap Arnold Street and when Tucker stepped out of his vehicle, Dunn fired numerous shots at Tucker. Tucker was struck one time and died at the scene from his injuries. Dunn fled to Stanislaus County where Detectives with the Antioch Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, Special Operations Unit and Officers from the Problem Oriented Policing Team were able to take Dunn into custody without incident in the City of Modesto.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and Dunn was charged with murder while lying in wait and for personally using a firearm during the commission of a murder. Dunn is currently being held at the Contra Costa County Jail without bail.

The Antioch Police Department would like to thank the US Marshal Service, along with Modesto and Vallejo Police Departments for their assistance during the investigation of this case.



Kelandre Dunn APD

