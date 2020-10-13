By Sergeant Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

On Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at approximately 8:21 am, police dispatch received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist collision on James Donlon Blvd. near G Street. Police and medical personnel responded immediately and located a 57-year-old Antioch resident nonresponsive and suffering major head injuries. She was immediately transported by helicopter to an area trauma center. Later that evening, she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded and took over the investigation.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Any further inquiries into the status of this case Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: