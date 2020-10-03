Mayor Wright condemns another disturbing announcement from our District Attorney

Say Hello to more drugs on our streets

Antioch Residents,

I emailed you recently about Contra Costa County District Attorney’s surprise announcement requiring prosecutors to consider “need” before deciding whether to charge an individual with LOOTING. Last week, the DA made another disturbing announcement.

Individuals caught possessing smaller quantities of heroin, cocaine or methamphetamines WILL NOT BE CHARGED with a crime. UNBELIEVABLE. It gets worse. Actually, an individual can be caught three times in the span of a year and STILL NOT GET CHARGED for drug possession. (See related Herald article)

In effect, what the DA has done is legalize drugs in our county. I worry about how this might increase drug use among youth and increase crime in our City. I would be interested in your thoughts – please CLICK HERE to send me an email.

My opponent, Lamar Thorpe, is a huge supporter of the District Attorney’s policies and supported her re-election (click here for documentation). If elected, I worry that he will embrace policies that favor criminals, which would do more damage than not to our community.

Thank you for reading this message.

Dr. Sean Wright – Antioch Mayor



