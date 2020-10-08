Maya Cinemas in Pittsburg to reopen Friday

By Greg Heckman, Director of Marketing, Maya Cinemas

We are really happy to let you know that Maya Cinemas Pittsburg will finally reopen on Friday!

We will be following all state and county regulations including social distancing, required masks in theater until seated, plexiglass shields at all points of sale as well as all employees wearing masks and gloves at all times. We will also be ramping up cleaning and sanitization with dedicated “Clean Team” staff.

There are some new programs you will see at Maya. VIP Screenings will let you rent your own auditorium for 10-20 people, $3 Classics and Date Night Mondays with a special deal for 2.

Of course, we will open with Tenet as well as several new features, some classics as well as Halloween movies.

Maya Cinemas is located in the Century Plaza Shopping Center on 4085 Century Blvd in Pittsburg.

We’re open Friday and creating a safe environment to see a movie!



Maya Cinemas logo

